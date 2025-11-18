Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 107-Room Property in Downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Atlanta-based hospitality brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of a the 107-room Courtyard Amarillo Downtown hotel in West Texas. The building was originally constructed in 1928 and was converted to a hotel in 2010. Amenities include a business center, fitness center and an onsite restaurant. Summit Hotel Properties sold the hotel to local owner-operator KAMP Hotels for an undisclosed price. Mason McDavid and Kami Burnette of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the deal.