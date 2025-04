EL PASO, TEXAS — Hunter Hotel Advisors, an Atlanta-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of the 111-room Home2 Suites by Hilton El Paso Airport hotel. The hotel is located less than two miles from El Paso International Airport and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and complimentary breakfast. Kami Burnette of Hunter Hotel Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was San Diego-based owner-operator Pacific Pearl Hotels.