IRVING, TEXAS — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the 135-room Hilton Dallas-Irving-Las Colinas hotel. The hotel offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, meeting rooms and complimentary breakfast. A Louisiana-based developer purchased the property from a New York-based investment firm for an undisclosed price. Kami Burnette and Mason McDavid of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the deal.