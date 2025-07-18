Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 139-Room Hampton Inn & Suites in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the 139-roomHampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport. The four-story building is located about 1.5 miles from El Paso International Airport and offers amenities such as a fitness center, business center and an outdoor pool. The buyer was Dallas-based Nexgen Management, and the seller was an undisclosed institutional investment firm. Kami Burnette and Mason McDavid of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the deal.