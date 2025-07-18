Friday, July 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHospitalityTexas

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 139-Room Hampton Inn & Suites in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the 139-roomHampton Inn & Suites El Paso-Airport. The four-story building is located about 1.5 miles from El Paso International Airport and offers amenities such as a fitness center, business center and an outdoor pool. The buyer was Dallas-based Nexgen Management, and the seller was an undisclosed institutional investment firm. Kami Burnette and Mason McDavid of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the deal.

You may also like

MLG Capital Acquires 240-Unit Wellington Apartments in Silverdale,...

Fortis Property Group Begins Renovation of 55-Story Office...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 88,821 SF...

Bronto Skylift Signs 31,500 SF Industrial Lease in...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 23,130 SF Industrial Lease...

Lightstone Capital Provides $8.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...

SRS Negotiates $4.5M Ground Lease Sale of Central...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 164-Unit Apartment...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 996-Unit Riverbend Apartments in...