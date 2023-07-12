Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 179-Room Holiday Inn Hotel in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of Holiday Inn-Charleston Riverview, a 179-room hotel situated along the Ashley River in Charleston. The seller, Charlotte-based Park Place Hospitality Group, recently completed a full renovation to the hotel prior to the sale. A partnership led by Rick Patton of Rio Partners purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of Hunter’s Miami office represented Park Place Hospitality in the transaction.