Hyatt Place Athens features 190 rooms and offers a variety of amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, rooftop bar and nearly 4,000 square feet of meeting space.
Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 190-Room Hyatt Place Hotel in Downtown Athens, Georgia

by Abby Cox

ATHENS, GA. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of Hyatt Place Athens, a 190-room hotel located at 412 N. Thomas St. in downtown Athens. The buyer, a local investor, purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price. Tim Osborne of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the transaction, while Pyramid Global Hospitality has been selected to manage the hotel. Paul Breslin of Horwath HTL and Andrew Cajka of Southern Hospitality Group, the hotel’s part-owner and operator, advised the seller, an entity doing business as HP Athens LLC.

Built in 2017, Hyatt Place Athens features nearly 4,000 square feet of meeting space, a business center, 24-hour fitness center, breakfast bar and a lobby, as well as a rooftop bar. The hotel is also connected to The Classic Center, a mixed-use convention center and performing arts venue, and offers direct access to the Akins Ford Arena event hall.

