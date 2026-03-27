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AcquisitionsHospitalityTexas

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 83-Room Hotel in Gainesville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GAINESVILLE, TEXAS — Atlanta-based hospitality brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of an 83-room hotel in Gainesville, located north of the metroplex. The Fairfield Inn & Suites Gainesville I-35 hotel was built in 2019 and offers amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center, business center and 450 square feet of meeting and event space. Kami Burnette and Mason McDavid of Hunter Hotel Advisors represented the seller, an entity doing business as Texoma 35 LLC, in the transaction.

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