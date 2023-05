ATLANTA — Hunter Hotel Advisors, a national hospitality brokerage firm based in Atlanta, has arranged the sale of four hotels in Alabama totaling 361 rooms. The assets include Home2 Suites Madison Huntsville Airport, Hilton Garden Inn Madison, Home2 Suites Decatur Ingalls Harbor and Home2 Suites Opelika Auburn. Tim Osborne and Trey Scott of Hunter represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional investment firm, in the sale. The portfolio’s buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.