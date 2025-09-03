Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown offers 126 guest rooms, an outdoor pool and 1,127 square feet of meeting space.
Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of 126-Room Hyatt Place Hotel in Albuquerque

by Amy Works

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown, located at 6901 Arvada Ave N.E. in Albuquerque. An institutional seller sold the asset to Sun Capital Hotels for an undisclosed price. The six-story hotel offers 126 guest rooms, 1,127 square feet of meeting space, a business center, 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool and dining options, including the Breakfast Bar and The Placery lobby bar. Brian Embree of Hunter Hotel facilitated the transaction.

