Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Four-Property Hotel Portfolio in Suburban Chicago, Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO AND MINNEAPOLIS — Hunter Hotel Advisors has brokered the sale of a four-property hotel portfolio totaling 467 rooms in suburban Chicago and Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. Marquee Hospitality and Endeavor Hotels Inc. purchased the portfolio from Summit Hotel Properties. Spencer Davidson of Hunter represented the seller. The portfolio includes the Hilton Garden Inn Eden Prairie, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Minneapolis Minnetonka, Hyatt Place Chicago Lombard Oak Brook and Hyatt Place Chicago Hoffman Estates.

