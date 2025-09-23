Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Courtyard Memphis Collierville
Courtyard by Marriott Memphis Collierville includes 131 hotel rooms, as well as 1,624 square feet of meeting space, an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and a full-service restaurant called The Bistro.
AcquisitionsHospitalitySoutheastTennessee

Hunter Hotel Advisors Facilitates Sale of 131-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Collierville, Tennessee

by Abby Cox

COLLIERVILLE, TENN. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of the 131-room Courtyard by Marriott Memphis Collierville hotel located within the Carriage Crossing lifestyle shopping center in Collierville. Tim Osborne and Adeel Amin of Hunter facilitated the transaction and secured a $8.7 million bridge loan on behalf of the buyer, a Texas-based investor. The seller was an entity doing business as Southern Hospitality LLC.

Situated near the FedEx World Technology Center, the four-story hotel includes 1,624 square feet of meeting space, an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and a full-service restaurant called The Bistro.

