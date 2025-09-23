Hunter Hotel Advisors Facilitates Sale of 131-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Collierville, Tennessee

COLLIERVILLE, TENN. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of the 131-room Courtyard by Marriott Memphis Collierville hotel located within the Carriage Crossing lifestyle shopping center in Collierville. Tim Osborne and Adeel Amin of Hunter facilitated the transaction and secured a $8.7 million bridge loan on behalf of the buyer, a Texas-based investor. The seller was an entity doing business as Southern Hospitality LLC.

Situated near the FedEx World Technology Center, the four-story hotel includes 1,624 square feet of meeting space, an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and a full-service restaurant called The Bistro.