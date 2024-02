LANGHORNE, PA. — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of the Residence Inn Philadelphia Langhorne, a 100-room hotel located on the northeastern outskirts of Philadelphia. The hotel offers an indoor pool, fitness center and meeting and event space. Spencer Davidson and David Perrin of Hunter Hotel Advisors represented the seller, MCR Hotels, in the transaction. The buyer was Maryland-based Baywood Hotels.