Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of 106-Room Hotel in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of the 106-room Hilton San Antonio North Stone Oak hotel on the city’s north side. Rooms feature kitchenettes, and amenities include a fitness center and outdoor pool. A San Diego-based investor purchased the property from an institutional investment firm, with both parties requesting anonymity. Kami Burnette and Mason McDavid of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the sale. The firm’s Adeel Amin arranged acquisition financing for the deal.