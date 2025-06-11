Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hyatt Place Nashville-Franklin-Cool Springs is situated adjacent to the CoolSprings Galleria mall in Franklin, Tenn.
AcquisitionsHospitalitySoutheastTennessee

Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of 126-Room Hyatt Place Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee

by John Nelson

FRANKLIN, TENN. — Atlanta-based Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of Hyatt Place Nashville Franklin Cool Springs, a 126-room hotel located adjacent to the CoolSprings Galleria mall in Franklin. The hotel is located in the heart of metro Nashville’s CoolSprings neighborhood. Amenities at the hotel include an onsite fitness center, pool and business center.

The buyer, INNIN Hotel Partners LLC, plans to rebrand the hotel’s flag to Hyatt Select. Tim Osborne of Hunter brokered the transaction. An undisclosed institutional investor sold the hotel for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $34.3M Sale of Mixed-Use...

SRS Brokers $6M Ground-Lease Sale of Retail Building...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 1 MSF Las Vegas...

Panattoni Development Sells 169,027 SF Industrial Building in...

KJ Commercial Assembles Land Site for New Citizens...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 17,704 SF...

Kidder Mathews Directs $6.7M Sale of Anchor House...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 367-Unit Self-Storage...

SRS Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 14,966 SF...