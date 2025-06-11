Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of 126-Room Hyatt Place Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, TENN. — Atlanta-based Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of Hyatt Place Nashville Franklin Cool Springs, a 126-room hotel located adjacent to the CoolSprings Galleria mall in Franklin. The hotel is located in the heart of metro Nashville’s CoolSprings neighborhood. Amenities at the hotel include an onsite fitness center, pool and business center.

The buyer, INNIN Hotel Partners LLC, plans to rebrand the hotel’s flag to Hyatt Select. Tim Osborne of Hunter brokered the transaction. An undisclosed institutional investor sold the hotel for an undisclosed price.