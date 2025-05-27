Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of 133-Room Hampton Inn & Suites in Bridgewater, New Jersey

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of the 133-room Hampton Inn & Suites Bridgewater, located in Central New Jersey’s Raritan Valley. The hotel was built in 2017 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, indoor pool and a lobby bar. An entity doing business as FSG Bridgewater Hotel LLC sold the property to New Jersey-based owner-operator Innzen Hospitality for an undisclosed price. Spencer Davidson of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the deal.