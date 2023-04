KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Kansas City Downtown Union Hill for an undisclosed price. Located in Kansas City’s Union Hill neighborhood, the 115-room hotel is within walking distance of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and one mile from Union Station. Lee Hunter and Spencer Davidson of Hunter brokered the sale. True North Hotel Group sold the property to an institutional buyer.