Pictured is the Hampton Inn Boston Peabody hotel, one of two properties in the recently sold portfolio.
Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of Two Boston-Area Properties Totaling 205 Rooms

by Taylor Williams

PEABODY, MASS. — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of the Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Boston Peabody, two adjacent properties totaling 205 rooms that are located on the northeastern outskirts of Boston. Spencer Davidson and Sophia Pittaluga of Hunter Hotel Advisors represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional investment firm, in the transaction. The buyers were both affiliates of regional owner-operator Giri Hotel Management. The sales price was not disclosed.

