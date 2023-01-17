Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of Two San Antonio Properties Totaling 277 Rooms

SAN ANTONIO — Hunter Hotel Advisors has negotiated the sale of two Marriott-branded properties in San Antonio. The Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites SeaWorld/Westover Hills feature a combined 277 rooms and are located on the city’s west side. An undisclosed, institutional investment firm sold the hotels to Florida-based IRAS Group for an undisclosed price. David Perrin of Hunter Hotel Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.