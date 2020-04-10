REBusinessOnline

Hunter Hotel Investment Conference Canceled for 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted on by in Company News, Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

ATLANTA — The 32nd annual Hunter Hotel Investment Conference has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The conference, which brings together hotel investors, managers, developers, lenders and brokers, was originally scheduled for March 18-20 in downtown Atlanta, but was postponed indefinitely March 12 by Hunter Hotel Advisors. After much deliberation, the Atlanta-based organization decided to outright cancel the 2020 conference.

“Through continually following the published guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and our local health officials we simply do not want to risk the health of any of our attendees or the people with whom they come into contact,” according to a statement that appears on the Hunter Hotel Conference website.

In 2019, the conference attracted more than 1,850 attendees from across the Southeast.

As of this writing, there are 467,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU). There are 1,336 confirmed cases in Fulton County, where the conference typically takes place. The next Hunter Hotel Investment Conference is now scheduled for March 9-11, 2021.

