Hunter Properties Sells Phase I of Coleman Highline Mixed-Use Campus in San Jose to Blackstone REIT for $275M

Coleman-Highline-San-Jose-CA

Phase I of Coleman Highline in San Jose, Calif., features 360,000 square feet of office space fully occupied by Roku.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Cupertino, Calif.-based Hunter Properties has completed the sale of Phase I of Coleman Highline, a 1.75 million-square-foot, mixed-use campus in San Jose.

The transaction included two office buildings totaling 360,000 square feet and fully leased to Roku, an amenities building and parking structure. Upon full build out, the Coleman Highline will total eight office buildings, a 175-room hotel and 115,000 square feet of amenity and retail space.

