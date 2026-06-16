Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 1 million-square-foot office tower at 222 N. LaSalle St. is now 87 percent leased. (Image courtesy of Tishman Speyer)
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Huntington Bank Expands Chicago Office Lease to 60,900 SF

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Huntington Bank has signed a 10-year, 23,223-square-foot lease expansion at 222 N. LaSalle Street, growing its footprint to approximately 60,900 square feet at the 26-story building in downtown Chicago. Tishman Speyer owns the riverfront tower. The bank has operated at the property since 2011. Ellen May and Steve Golz internally represented Tishman Speyer, which also serves as property manager and leasing agent. Constructed in 1926, the building has recently undergone an expansive renovation program. The 1 million-square-foot tower is now 87 percent leased. All tenants have access to ZO Clubhouse, Tishman Speyer’s amenity network.

You may also like

Outdoor Wireless Networks Signs 42,362 SF Industrial Lease...

Continental Battery Systems to Open 25,000 SF Headquarters...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Two...

Hydrogen Fitness Signs 17,000 SF Retail Lease in...

Bayview PACE Provides $15.7M C-PACE Financing for Student...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $12.3M Sale of Office,...

Red Oak Capital Provides $11.1M Bridge Loan for...

Krusinski Breaks Ground on 32,000 SF Addition for...

Four New Tenants Sign Leases at Inwood Village...