Huntington Bank Expands Chicago Office Lease to 60,900 SF

CHICAGO — Huntington Bank has signed a 10-year, 23,223-square-foot lease expansion at 222 N. LaSalle Street, growing its footprint to approximately 60,900 square feet at the 26-story building in downtown Chicago. Tishman Speyer owns the riverfront tower. The bank has operated at the property since 2011. Ellen May and Steve Golz internally represented Tishman Speyer, which also serves as property manager and leasing agent. Constructed in 1926, the building has recently undergone an expansive renovation program. The 1 million-square-foot tower is now 87 percent leased. All tenants have access to ZO Clubhouse, Tishman Speyer’s amenity network.