REBusinessOnline

Huntington Bank to Close 198 Branches as Part of TCF Acquisition

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio, Retail

COLUMBUS, OHIO — As a result of its $22 billion acquisition of TCF Financial, Huntington Bank plans to close 198 branches, including all 97 locations in Meijer grocery stores, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. The branch closures are expected to occur in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois after the locations have been vetted for customer traffic, transaction trends and proximity to other locations. Columbus-based Huntington’s acquisition of Detroit-based TCF, previously announced in December, is expected to take place in the second quarter. The merger will create a top 10 U.S. regional bank with dual headquarters in Columbus and Detroit.

