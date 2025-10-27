Huntington Construction Expands Operations to Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Huntington Construction, a Michigan-based full-service commercial construction company, has expanded its operations to Ohio, including the Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo markets. Huntington has completed thousands of projects for government, commercial, retail, student housing, seniors housing and healthcare for more than 45 years. The firm offers tenant build-out services, historic preservation and adaptive reuse expertise, new construction opportunities and renovation capabilities. The company also maintains an office in Chicago.