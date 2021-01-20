Huntington Industrial Partners Sells 468,300 SF Warehouse in Metro Dallas

Park 20 in Lancaster totals 468,300 square feet. The property was built in 2017.

LANCASTER, TEXAS — Colorado-based Huntington Industrial Partners has sold Park 20, a 468,300-square-foot warehouse located in the southern Dallas suburb of Lancaster. Built in 2017, the property offers immediate access to Interstates 35, 20 and 45 and was fully leased at the time of sale to pet products supplier PetMate. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 99 overhead dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 48 trailer parking stalls. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey and Zach Riebe of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. An affiliate of New York City-based Lexington Realty Trust purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.