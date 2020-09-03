REBusinessOnline

Huntington Unveils $20B Philanthropic, Community Building Plan

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Huntington Bancshares Inc. has unveiled a $20 billion, five-year lending, investment and philanthropic commitment to help improve financial opportunities for the bank’s consumers, businesses and communities within its seven-state footprint. The Columbus-based bank has designated $7.6 billion for helping businesses, $7.5 billion for homeownership and $4.9 billion toward community efforts related to affordable housing, food security, workforce development and social equity. Huntington says it will work with hundreds of community organizations to implement its 2020 Community Plan.

