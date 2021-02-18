Huntley Investment Partners to Build 717,400 SF Industrial Development in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The site was formerly home to an outlet mall. Construction of the industrial project is expected to begin this summer.

HUNTLEY, ILL. — Huntley Investment Partners (HIP) has unveiled plans to develop a 717,400-square-foot industrial development in Huntley, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. HIP acquired the 60.8-acre site, located along I-90, from Simon Property Group in April 2016. The site housed a 320,000-square-foot outlet mall that was experiencing a declining occupancy rate. Crews began tearing down Huntley Outlet Center in April 2018. Construction of the first phase of the industrial project is expected to begin this summer. HIP is a joint venture among affiliates of Craig Realty Group Inc., The Prime Group Inc. and The Capital Cos. Adam Marshall, James Schutter and Mark Deady of Newmark will represent HIP in the lease-up process.