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Mosa-Apts-Elk-Grove-CA
Mosa Apartment Homes in Elk Grove, Calif., features 387 affordable apartments.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

HVPG Acquires Affordable Housing Community in Elk Grove, California, for $83.6M

by Amy Works

ELK GROVE, CALIF. — Hudson Valley Property Group (HVPG) has acquired Mosa Apartment Homes, a 387-unit affordable housing community in Elk Grove, located south of Sacramento, for $83.6 million. Completed in 2025, Mosa is a 14-building, garden-style community offering a mix of unit types serving a broad range of household income levels. The property is structured across three Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) partnerships, each subject to its own regulatory agreement, that cover 100 percent of units, with HVPG acquiring the general partner interests in all three.

Approximately 8 percent of units are further supported by tenant-based vouchers, and income restrictions span from 30 to 80 percent of area median income. The acquisition was financed through three Freddie Mac loans originated by Greystone, with tax credit equity provided by Red Stone Equity Partners, and public finance support facilitated by the California Municipal Finance Authority and the City of Elk Grove. Programming, including after-school services and adult education, will be provided by nonprofit partner Pacific Housing.

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