HVPG Buys Two Affordable Housing Properties in Boston, Plans Renovation

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Hudson Valley Property Group (HVPG), a New York-based affordable housing owner-operator, has purchased Boston Bay and Hope Bay, two adjacent properties totaling 133 units in the Dorchester area of Boston. The properties comprise 20 buildings that were constructed between 1890 and 1920. HVPG plans to invest about $6.4 million ($48,000 per unit) in renovations to both properties, including upgrades to kitchen and bathroom fixtures and appliances, as well as common area enhancements and upgraded security and lighting features. Capital improvements will ensure long-term affordability of both assets.

