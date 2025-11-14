HWE Arranges Sale of 131-Room Residence Inn Hotel in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has arranged the sale of the Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore White Marsh, a 131-room hotel property located within the White Marsh Town Center master-planned community in Baltimore. The hotel spans four floors and features a mix of amenities including a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, sports court, meeting room and complimentary breakfast. Clint Hodges and Nate Ries of HWE represented the seller, an affiliate of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP, in the transaction. The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed.