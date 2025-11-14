Friday, November 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore White Marsh
The Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore White Marsh comprises 131 hotel rooms and features amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, sports court, meeting room and complimentary breakfast.
AcquisitionsHospitalityMarylandSoutheast

HWE Arranges Sale of 131-Room Residence Inn Hotel in Baltimore

by Abby Cox

BALTIMORE — Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) has arranged the sale of the Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore White Marsh, a 131-room hotel property located within the White Marsh Town Center master-planned community in Baltimore. The hotel spans four floors and features a mix of amenities including a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, sports court, meeting room and complimentary breakfast. Clint Hodges and Nate Ries of HWE represented the seller, an affiliate of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP, in the transaction. The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 756,668 SF Distribution Center...

Northwood Debuts 26-Story Oro Ballantyne Residential Tower in...

Thompson Thrift Opens 279-Unit Stadler Apartment Community in...

Brennan Investment Underway on 100,800 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $13.5M Sale...

JLL Brokers $63M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $7M Sale of Mixed-Use...

Bridge Logistics Buys 1.1 MSF Inland Empire Distribution...

Azure Partners Acquires 148-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...