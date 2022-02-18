HWH, Parkhill Complete 134,200 SF Athletic Facility in Melissa, Texas

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

MELISSA, TEXAS — Construction services firm Harrison, Walker & Harper LLC (HWH) and architecture and engineering firm Parkhill have completed a 134,200-square-foot athletic facility for the Melissa Independent School in Collin County. The center houses an indoor practice facility that can accommodate multiple practices simultaneously. Other features include locker rooms, a weight room, treatment area, training rooms, theater classrooms for lectures and film review, an indoor turf field and an eight-lane competition track and football/soccer field. The project carried a price tag of $21.3 million.