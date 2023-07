TRENTON, N.J. — Locally based firm Hx2 Development is underway on construction of a 100,000-square-foot life sciences project in Trenton’s Chambersburg neighborhood. The transit-served facility, which is known as Building 114, will be located within Roebling Center, a five-building, 7.1-acre mixed-use redevelopment. Shell construction of the building is expected to be complete by the end of the year. JLL has been appointed as the leasing agent.