Hyatt Hotels Opens 220-Room Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, ORE. — Hyatt Hotels Corp. has opened Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland, located at 601 S.W. 11th Ave. in Portland. The property is the first Centric-branded hotel in the Pacific Northwest.
Situated in Portland’s West End district, the hotel features 220 guest rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and three meeting spaces, including the 1,368-square-foot Pettygrove Room and the 428-square-foot technology-driven boardroom. The hotel’s signature restaurant, MASIA, serves Catalan- and Spanish-inspired cuisine. The property also features MASIA Bar, the hotel’s lobby bar, and 180 Xurros, which serves as the hotel’s 24-hour market.
Portland-based Mortenson, in partnership with Sera Architects, designed the property.
