Hyatt Opens 104-Room Livingston Hotel in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Hyatt Hotels Corp. has opened The Livingston, a 104-room hotel in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill neighborhood that is part of the Chicago-based hospitality giant’s JdV by Hyatt collection of brands. The pet-friendly hotel offers a range of accommodations, including suites and 15 rooms with private balconies. Amenities include a rooftop terrace and multiple onsite food-and-beverage options. A partnership between St. Louis-based Midas Hospitality and ACRES Capital developed The Livingston.