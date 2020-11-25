REBusinessOnline

Hyatt Opens 219-Room Thompson Hotel in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

DALLAS — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) has opened the 219-room Thompson Hotel in downtown Dallas, the first property under the Thompson lifestyle brand in Texas. Designed by Merriman/Anderson Architects, the hotel is the product of a redevelopment of a historic building at 205 N. Akard St. The property’s 219 rooms include 52 suites and two penthouses, and guests can also enjoy access to two onsite culinary destinations.

