REBusinessOnline

Hyatt Opens 296-Room Grayson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) has opened The Grayson, a 296-room hotel located at 30 W. 39th St. in Midtown Manhattan that is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt family of brands. Guestrooms feature exposed concrete ceilings, bathrooms with subway tiles and mini-fridges with craft cocktails. In addition, the hotel houses multiple food-and-beverage concepts, as well as a fitness center. Italian architect Marcello Pozzi designed The Grayson, and Fortune Hotel Collection developed and manages the property. Opening preview rates start at $409 per night.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  