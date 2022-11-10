Hyatt Opens 296-Room Grayson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) has opened The Grayson, a 296-room hotel located at 30 W. 39th St. in Midtown Manhattan that is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt family of brands. Guestrooms feature exposed concrete ceilings, bathrooms with subway tiles and mini-fridges with craft cocktails. In addition, the hotel houses multiple food-and-beverage concepts, as well as a fitness center. Italian architect Marcello Pozzi designed The Grayson, and Fortune Hotel Collection developed and manages the property. Opening preview rates start at $409 per night.