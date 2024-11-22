Hyatt Opens 436-Key Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Hotel in Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, UTAH — Hyatt Hotels Corp. has opened Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, a 436-key resort at Extell Development Co.’s Deer Valley East Village in Park City. Grand Hyatt Deer Valley provides direct access to Deer Valley Resort, including more than 300 skiable acres, 20 debut runs and three chairlifts, and is expected to open for the 2024/2025 season in December, conditions permitting.

Designed by Denver-based OZ Architecture, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley offers 381 guest rooms and 55 residences. All rooms are equipped with flat-screen HDTVs, Nespresso coffee makers, blackout curtains, individual climate control, hair dryers, bathrobes and minifridges. The resort also features a heated outdoor pool, three oversized hot tubs, a pool deck and a nighttime entertainment program.

The property offers four restaurants, Remington Hall, Hidden Ace, Living Room and Double Blacks; nearly 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom; skier services; pet-friendly programming; Camp Hyatt Kids Club; and The Spa at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley.