The pool at Andaz Miami Beach can be converted to a hard surface for events.
Hyatt to Renovate, Rebrand 354-Room Hotel in Miami Beach

by John Nelson

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Hyatt Hotels Corp. plans to renovate The Confidante Miami Beach, a 354-room hotel that comprises three towers overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel giant is rebranding The Confidante as Andaz Miami Beach and plans to debut the overhauled hotel in the fourth quarter.

The hotel’s owner, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., will suspend operations from late March through the end of the hotel’s renovation. The improvements will include a redesigned lobby, two reconceptualized pools and outdoor recreation experience and redesigns for the hotel’s spa, guestrooms, suites and 25,000 square feet of event and meeting space.

Sunstone and Hyatt are also partnering with a new culinary provider, José Andrés Group, at Andaz Miami Beach, including an outdoor venue on the second level called Andaz Lounge. The hotel will be the first Florida property for the Andaz brand, which has 29 properties globally to date.

