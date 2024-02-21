Hybridge Capital Acquires Yachtsman Resort in Myrtle Beach Out of Bankruptcy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hybridge Capital Management has purchased The Yachtsman Resort, a hotel located at 1304 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. The Los Angeles-based investor acquired the hotel out of bankruptcy in an off-market transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Bhavesh Patel of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the seller, Maryland-based Lemonjuice Solutions, in the transaction. Max Mellman and Drew Rands of Max Benjamin Partners Inc., along with Justin Ghaderi of CBRE, secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

Hybridge Capital, which now owns 569 hotel/resort rooms in Myrtle Beach, plans to implement a capital improvement program to restore The Yachtsman. Details about the renovation were not disclosed.