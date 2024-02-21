Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Yachtsman Resort is a hotel located at 1304 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. Hybridge Capital Management plans to renovate the hotel.
AcquisitionsHospitalitySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Hybridge Capital Acquires Yachtsman Resort in Myrtle Beach Out of Bankruptcy

by John Nelson

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hybridge Capital Management has purchased The Yachtsman Resort, a hotel located at 1304 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. The Los Angeles-based investor acquired the hotel out of bankruptcy in an off-market transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Bhavesh Patel of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the seller, Maryland-based Lemonjuice Solutions, in the transaction. Max Mellman and Drew Rands of Max Benjamin Partners Inc., along with Justin Ghaderi of CBRE, secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

Hybridge Capital, which now owns 569 hotel/resort rooms in Myrtle Beach, plans to implement a capital improvement program to restore The Yachtsman. Details about the renovation were not disclosed.

You may also like

Partnership Tops Out 509-Unit Residences at The Wynwood...

Foundry, Principal Global Investors Complete 371,000 SF Warehouse...

Miller Construction Completes 199,643 SF Industrial Facility in...

Arhaus to Open New Store at Avenue Peachtree...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of Two Skilled Nursing Facilities...

Newmark Brokers $80M Sale of Industrial Building, Development...

SVN | J. Beard Brokers Sale of 14,907...

CBRE Arranges $57.5M Sale of Outlook at Pilot...

Hanley Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Single-Tenant Chase Bank...