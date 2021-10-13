REBusinessOnline

Hybridge Capital, Productive Capital Acquire 360-Bed Student Housing Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

The-Villas-Denver-CO

Located in Denver, The Villas features 120 units, totaling 360 beds, for student residents.

DENVER — Los Angeles-based Hybridge Capital Management, in partnership with Productive Capital Associates, has purchased The Villas, a 120-unit student housing community in Denver. Central Street Capital sold the asset for $40 million in an off-market transaction.

Located at 2555 31st St., The Villas features 360 beds. The buyers plan to completely renovate the property and add a clubhouse, gym, pool and dog park to the community.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews