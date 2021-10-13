Hybridge Capital, Productive Capital Acquire 360-Bed Student Housing Property in Denver

Located in Denver, The Villas features 120 units, totaling 360 beds, for student residents.

DENVER — Los Angeles-based Hybridge Capital Management, in partnership with Productive Capital Associates, has purchased The Villas, a 120-unit student housing community in Denver. Central Street Capital sold the asset for $40 million in an off-market transaction.

Located at 2555 31st St., The Villas features 360 beds. The buyers plan to completely renovate the property and add a clubhouse, gym, pool and dog park to the community.