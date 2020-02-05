Hyde Development, Mortenson to Build 2.2 MSF HighPoint Logistics Park Near Denver International Airport

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Slated to break ground this year, HighPoint Logistics Park will feature 2.2 million square feet of industrial space spread across eight buildings. (Rendering credit: Ware Malcomb)

AURORA, COLO. — Hyde Development and Mortenson have purchased an undeveloped, 125-acre land parcel located along E-470 at 64th Avenue in Aurora. The partnership plans to develop HighPoint Logistics Park, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial park, at the site, which is near Denver International Airport.

HighPoint Logistics Park will feature eight buildings with a mix of cross-dock, front-park and rear-load warehouse product. Additionally, the park will be located in three economic benefit zones: Federal Opportunity Zone; Adams County, Colo., Enterprise Zone; and Limon Foreign Trade Zone. These distinctions allow for significant tax credits to encourage job creation and investments by businesses. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of this year.

CBRE’s Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jessica Ostermick represented the seller, Westside Investment Partners. Todd Witty and Daniel Close, also of CBRE, represented the buyers in the deal.