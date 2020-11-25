Hyde, Mortenson Expand HighPoint Business Park by 274 Acres, Break Ground on Spec Building in Aurora

Soon-to-be totaling 400 acres, HighPoint Logistics Park in Aurora, Colo., will offer up to 15 buildings featuring more than 5 million square feet of industrial space.

AURORA, COLO. — Hyde Development and Mortenson Properties have acquired 145 acres north of the existing 125-acre site of HighPoint Industrial and Logistics Business Park in Aurora, with plans to expand the project onto the new land.

Details of the acquisitions were not released. The companies announced the development of HighPoint Logistics Park, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial park near Denver International Airport, in February.

Additionally, next month, the development team will add 129 acres to the project and break ground on the park’s first structure — Build 1, a 541,840-square-foot, Class A speculative building. Slated for completion in third-quarter 2021, Building 1 will features 36-foot clear heights, 50-foot by 54-foot column spacing, an ESFR sprinkler system, 92 dock-high and four drive-in doors, 68 trailer parking spaces and 273 parking spaces.

With the recent and upcoming additions, HighPoint Park will eventually span 400 acres and offer up to 15 buildings totaling more than 5 million square feet at full build-out. While the full-site plan for HighPoint is still flexible, the initial plans include retail development through the middle of the park, along East 64th Avenue, providing walkable retail options for tenants and visitors. The development will also feature outdoor seating areas for employees, overflow truck parking and potential outdoor yard storage space.

Todd Witty, Daniel Close, Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger of CBRE are marketing HighPoint for lease and sale opportunities. Witty and Close represented Hyde and Mortenson in the land acquisitions, while Carner, Ballenger and Jessica Osternick of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.