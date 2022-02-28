Hydrite Chemical to Expand Manufacturing Facility in Waterloo, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

WATERLOO, IOWA — Hydrite Chemical plans to expand its facility in Waterloo that manufactures and distributes chemical products throughout the U.S. The City of Waterloo awarded tax benefits for the expansion project, which represents a $21 million capital investment over the next three years. Hydrite also plans to expand the facility’s transportation fleet and warehouse space. The project is expected to bring the workforce total to 158 employees at the Waterloo facility, which is the company’s only Iowa location and its largest property.