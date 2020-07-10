REBusinessOnline

Hydrite Chemical to Relocate Headquarters to Golf Parkway Corporate Center Near Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

The chemical company will occupy a two-story, 45,000-square-foot office building.

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Hydrite Chemical Co., a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, has unveiled plans to move its headquarters to Golf Parkway Corporate Center in Brookfield near Milwaukee. Brookfield-based Hydrite will fully occupy a two-story office building spanning approximately 45,000 square feet. Irgens is the developer and owner. Kahler Slater is the project architect and CG Schmidt is the general contractor. A timeline for occupancy was not disclosed. Hydrite currently occupies a 26,000-square-foot office in Brookfield.

