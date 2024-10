GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Hygge Design + Build, a design and construction firm specializing in custom homes, has opened its new workspace and showroom at 251 State St. in the heart of Grand Rapids. The new location is a repurposed gas station located in the city’s Heritage Hill Historical District. Hillary Taatjes Woznick and Todd Leinberger of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the undisclosed seller, while Becky Vandenbroek represented Hygge on an internal basis.