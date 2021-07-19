HYM Investment Group Tops Off 1 MSF One Congress Office Project in Downtown Boston

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Office

Completion of One Congress, a 1 million-square-foot office building in downtown Boston, is scheduled for January 2023.

BOSTON — The HYM Investment Group, a locally based developer, has topped off One Congress, a 1 million-square-foot office project in downtown Boston. The 600-foot tower is part of the Bulfinch Crossing redevelopment, which is owned by Carr Properties and National Real Estate Advisors LLC. One Congress will house the future headquarters of financial services firm State Street Corp., which has committed to 510,000 square feet as the anchor tenant. Amenities will include a 30,000-square-foot outdoor garden on the 11th floor and more than 30,000 square feet of fitness and wellness-based amenity space, as well as multiple food and beverage offerings. Pelli Clarke Pelli and CBT Architects handled design of the building. Gachot Studio is serving as the interior design firm, and John Moriarty & Associates is the construction manager. Construction began in June 2019 and is expected to be complete in January 2023.