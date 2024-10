WHEATON, ILL. — Hyper Kidz has signed a 26,941-square-foot retail lease at Main Street Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton. Brad Belden and Chris Irwin of Colliers represented the landlord, RMS Properties Inc. Brendan Watt of Great Street Realty represented Hyper Kidz, which offers an indoor playground, attractions and play zones. The lease brings the 116,759-square-foot property to 75 percent occupancy. Jewel-Osco is the anchor tenant.