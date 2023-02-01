Hyperion Realty Capital Buys 103,000 SF Beaverton Town Square Shopping Center in Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Hyperion Realty Capital, formerly Portal Investment Management, has acquired Beaverton Town Square, a shopping center located at 11635-11763 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Beaverton. A private family sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 103,000 square feet, Beaverton Town Square consists of multiple buildings on nearly 12 acres. Trader Joe’s anchors the retail center.

Kevin Adatto and Sean Tufts of CPX handled the transaction.