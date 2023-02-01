REBusinessOnline

Hyperion Realty Capital Buys 103,000 SF Beaverton Town Square Shopping Center in Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Hyperion Realty Capital, formerly Portal Investment Management, has acquired Beaverton Town Square, a shopping center located at 11635-11763 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Beaverton. A private family sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 103,000 square feet, Beaverton Town Square consists of multiple buildings on nearly 12 acres. Trader Joe’s anchors the retail center.

Kevin Adatto and Sean Tufts of CPX handled the transaction.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  