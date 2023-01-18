Hyperion Realty Capital Buys Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup, Washington
PUYALLUP, WASH. — Los Angeles-based Hyperion Realty Capital, formerly known as Portal Investment Management, has purchased Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup. Terms of the transaction were not released.
Built in 1979, Meridian Place offers 127,429 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Grocery Outlet and Michaels.
Sean Tufts and Kevin Adatto of CPX handled the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.