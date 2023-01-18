Hyperion Realty Capital Buys Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

Grocery Outlet and Michaels are tenants at the 127,429-square-foot Meridian Place in Puyallup, Wash.

PUYALLUP, WASH. — Los Angeles-based Hyperion Realty Capital, formerly known as Portal Investment Management, has purchased Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1979, Meridian Place offers 127,429 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Grocery Outlet and Michaels.

Sean Tufts and Kevin Adatto of CPX handled the deal.