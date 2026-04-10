Hyundai Translead Signs 1.4 MSF Industrial Lease in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Hyundai Translead, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co., has signed a 1.4 million-square-foot lease in Joliet. Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) owns the property, which was formerly Caterpillar’s main plant. In addition to the Joliet facility, Hyundai Translead will also move into a second Will County location at the former Lion Electric site. The two expansions will collectively create approximately 2,500 new full-time jobs and represent $450 million of investment. Onno Steger represented IRG on an internal basis. Jerry Sullivan and Ed Wabick of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the landlord, while Shamus Conneely of John Greene Commercial represented the tenant.