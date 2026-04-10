Friday, April 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
With the Joliet facility and a second location in Will County, the company is investing $450 million in the state.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

Hyundai Translead Signs 1.4 MSF Industrial Lease in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — Hyundai Translead, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co., has signed a 1.4 million-square-foot lease in Joliet. Industrial Realty Group LLC (IRG) owns the property, which was formerly Caterpillar’s main plant. In addition to the Joliet facility, Hyundai Translead will also move into a second Will County location at the former Lion Electric site. The two expansions will collectively create approximately 2,500 new full-time jobs and represent $450 million of investment. Onno Steger represented IRG on an internal basis. Jerry Sullivan and Ed Wabick of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the landlord, while Shamus Conneely of John Greene Commercial represented the tenant.

You may also like

Sansone Group, Principal Break Ground on 682,000 SF...

Bradford Negotiates Sale of 40,670 SF Industrial Building...

BNY Mellon Signs 26,849 SF Office Lease in...

Perplexity Signs Office Lease Expansion in Manhattan’s Union...

Newmark Arranges $41M Sale of Michigan Avenue Retail...

Stream Realty Partners to Handle Leasing, Management for...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 126,335 SF Flex Industrial...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 252,720 SF Distribution Facility...

Kurv Industrial Acquires South Florida Industrial Park for...