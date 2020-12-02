REBusinessOnline

Hyundai Transys to Develop $240M Advanced Manufacturing Facility in West Point, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

WEST POINT, GA. — Hyundai Transys will develop a $240 million advanced manufacturing facility in West Point. The building will span 620,000 square feet and is expected to bring 678 full-time jobs to the area. Hyundai Transys specializes in transmissions and the new facility will produce eight-speed transmissions for Kia. The exact location of the new plant was not disclosed, though Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says it is near the company’s existing plant within the Kia campus. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

